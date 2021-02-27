Critical Review: Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) & Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) and Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

4.4% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Blue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 5.49% 8.45% 6.97% Blue N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Blue’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $93.02 million 0.70 $6.46 million $0.57 10.16 Blue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher revenue and earnings than Blue.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jerash Holdings (US) and Blue, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jerash Holdings (US) currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.17%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than Blue.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Blue on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Blue Company Profile

Blue Holdings, Inc. specializes in the wholesale apparel industry. It designs, develops, markets and distributes fashion jeans and accessories under the brand names Antik Denim, Yanuk, Faith Connexion, and Taverniti So Jeans. The company sells its products in the United States, Canada, Japan and the European Union directly to department stores and boutiques and through distribution arrangements in certain foreign jurisdictions. Blue Holdings was founded on February 9, 2000 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.