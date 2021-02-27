Critical Comparison: Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) versus Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ)

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Papa John’s International and Kona Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s International 0 3 13 0 2.81 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Papa John’s International currently has a consensus price target of $101.19, suggesting a potential upside of 12.19%. Given Papa John’s International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Papa John’s International is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Volatility & Risk

Papa John’s International has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Papa John’s International and Kona Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s International $1.62 billion 1.84 $4.87 million $1.17 77.09 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.01 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Papa John’s International has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Profitability

This table compares Papa John’s International and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s International 2.14% -18.31% 7.31% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Papa John’s International beats Kona Grill on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 29, 2019, it operated 5,395 Papa John's restaurants, which included 598 company-owned and 4,797 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

