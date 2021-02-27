Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $24.37 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.37.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Criteo alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 136.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. Criteo has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.