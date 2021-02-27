Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $39.50

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $28.25 to $39.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRTO. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $37.18.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,393,000 after purchasing an additional 422,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Criteo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,907 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Criteo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,372,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.