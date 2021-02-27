Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of COVTY opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. Covestro has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

