Credit Suisse Group Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $245.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.31.

WDAY stock opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of -131.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,544 shares of company stock valued at $124,194,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,990,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Workday by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after acquiring an additional 304,728 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after acquiring an additional 422,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,229,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

