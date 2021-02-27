Covista Communications (OTCMKTS:CVST) & Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Head-To-Head Review

Covista Communications (OTCMKTS:CVST) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Covista Communications has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Covista Communications and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covista Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Covista Communications and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covista Communications N/A N/A N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 13.11% 18.96% 7.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.7% of Covista Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Covista Communications and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covista Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $3.75 billion 1.28 $571.06 million $0.41 13.27

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Covista Communications.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats Covista Communications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covista Communications

Covista Communications, Inc. provides telecommunications and data services in the United States. It offers a range of voice, data, and Internet solutions, including local, long distance, and toll-free services, calling cards, frame relay, Internet access, virtual private network, directory assistance, and teleconferencing services. The company provides a range of domestic and international long distance services that include Â’1+' outbound service in 50 states, along with global termination to approximately 200 countries, as well as intralocal access terminating area (LATA), interLATA, and worldwide international services. Covista also offers domestic and international toll-free services; access options, including access at DS0, DS1, and DS3 speeds, and switched access; calling card services; data transmission services, including private line and Frame Relay services; and local services. The company provides its services to retail customers, primarily small and medium sized businesses; and residential customers, as well as offers domestic and international termination, switch ports, colocation facilities, and transport services to domestic and international carriers. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband. The company also provides BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; TV+, which enables subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; Dergilik, a digital publishing platform; Yaani, a search engine application; Digital Operator, an application for its customers to track their bills and usage, change their account settings, and make transactions and purchases; Goals on Your Mobile that allows update on game scores and player transfers; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; UpCall, a call management service; Kopilot that connects cars to smartphones and enables real-time monitoring of metrics on the vehicle's performance; and Supercam, which ensures the safety of the home and workplace. In addition, it offers digital business services and solutions, such as digital business infrastructure, digital business applications, managed services, cloud, IoT products and solution management, big data and analytics services, business insights and analytics, location based services, hospital information systems, and techfin services. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 12.4 million prepaid subscribers and 20.4 million postpaid subscribers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

