Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €67.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on 1COV. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.23 ($68.51).

1COV opened at €59.96 ($70.54) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €61.60 ($72.47). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

