Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Covanta Holding’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenues surpassed estimates. It is developing and commercializing innovative technology to further strengthen its existing operations. Also, the company is efficiently managing its expenses and is focused on its first Total Ash Processing System facility to reduce the long-term costs of ash disposal. Further, it lowered its annual dividend rate and implemented cost-saving measures to preserve liquidity amid this unprecedented economic crisis. Systematic investments in organic projects will too expand its activities. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, high-debt level amid the current economic uncertainty remains a concern. Non-renewal of contracts and their possible cancellations along with the presence of stringent laws and regulations might hinder growth.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. Covanta has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covanta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Covanta by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Covanta by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

