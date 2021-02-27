COVA (COVA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $936,107.46 and approximately $90,500.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, COVA has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00055001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.18 or 0.00718117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00029012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00035657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00059668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00041099 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.