Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,399,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55,306 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,280,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.81. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

