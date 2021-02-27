CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $823.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $899.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $872.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $897.82.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

