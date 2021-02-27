Cormark Boosts TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Price Target to C$8.00

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective (up from C$2.00) on shares of TVA Group in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE:TVA.B opened at C$2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$93.32 million and a P/E ratio of 2.88. TVA Group has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

