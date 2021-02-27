Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $8.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.49. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.03.

NYSE:CM opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $95.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.1669 dividend. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 390,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,313,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 825,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after purchasing an additional 300,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

