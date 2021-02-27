CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

NYSE CLGX opened at $84.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $90.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLGX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.45.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.