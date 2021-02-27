Contrasting Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD) and United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD) and United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Remote Dynamics alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Remote Dynamics and United States Cellular, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remote Dynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A United States Cellular 0 2 4 0 2.67

United States Cellular has a consensus target price of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.77%. Given United States Cellular’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United States Cellular is more favorable than Remote Dynamics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Remote Dynamics and United States Cellular’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United States Cellular $4.02 billion 0.63 $127.00 million $1.44 20.44

United States Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than Remote Dynamics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of United States Cellular shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of United States Cellular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Remote Dynamics and United States Cellular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A United States Cellular 6.03% 5.62% 2.84%

Summary

United States Cellular beats Remote Dynamics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Remote Dynamics Company Profile

Remote Dynamics, Inc. was acquired by Telogis, Inc in July 2010. Previously, Remote Dynamics was engaged in the marketing, sale, and support of automatic vehicle location and mobile resource management solutions in the United States. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards. In addition, the company offers assortment of consumer electronics consisting of headphones, speakers, wearables, and home automation products, such as cameras, sensors, and thermostats. It serves customers with 4.9 million connections in 20 states, including retail consumers, governments, and business customers. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, third-party national retailers, and independent agents, as well as website and telesales. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 262 retail stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Remote Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remote Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.