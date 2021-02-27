Connable Office Inc. Takes Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,534 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.