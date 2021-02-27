Connable Office Inc. Takes $303,000 Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 340.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIT opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

CIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

