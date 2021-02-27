Connable Office Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $894,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

