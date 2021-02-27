Connable Office Inc. Acquires Shares of 647 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 647 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $358.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.02. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $565.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,195 shares of company stock worth $56,893,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

