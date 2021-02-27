Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Compugen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ CGEN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.33. 3,244,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,476. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. Compugen has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $638.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Compugen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.