Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), but opened at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Comptoir Group shares last traded at GBX 5.73 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,048,526 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.

About Comptoir Group (LON:COM)

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 24 restaurants and 6 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

