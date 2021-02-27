Comparing The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. The Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. MGM Growth Properties pays out 83.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Macerich pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and The Macerich has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

83.2% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of The Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of The Macerich shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MGM Growth Properties and The Macerich, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 0 3 12 0 2.80 The Macerich 8 5 1 0 1.50

MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.45%. The Macerich has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.47%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than The Macerich.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and The Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 7.35% 1.15% 0.60% The Macerich -1.55% -1.03% -0.31%

Risk & Volatility

MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Macerich has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and The Macerich’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $881.08 million 4.93 $90.26 million $2.33 14.17 The Macerich $927.46 million 2.08 $96.82 million $3.54 3.65

The Macerich has higher revenue and earnings than MGM Growth Properties. The Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Growth Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats The Macerich on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2019, our destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 1.4 million casino square footage, and 2.7 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â- 2019).

