Comparing The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) & Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esquire Financial and The Freedom Bank of Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $48.47 million 3.53 $14.14 million $1.82 12.26 The Freedom Bank of Virginia $25.57 million 2.66 $190,000.00 N/A N/A

Esquire Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Volatility & Risk

Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Esquire Financial and The Freedom Bank of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esquire Financial presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.39%. Given Esquire Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Esquire Financial is more favorable than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and The Freedom Bank of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 24.72% 10.82% 1.50% The Freedom Bank of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Esquire Financial beats The Freedom Bank of Virginia on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, medical expenses, living expenses, payment of outstanding bills, or other consumer needs; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a branch in Jericho, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans. The company also provides credit cards; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, wire transfers, merchant, and online and mobile banking services. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Chantilly, and Reston, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

