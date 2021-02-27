Comparing Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) and PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PPD and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD 0.21% -11.06% 2.75% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -405.02%

This is a summary of recent ratings for PPD and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 0 16 0 3.00 Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

PPD presently has a consensus target price of $35.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.40%. Given PPD’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PPD is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PPD and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.03 billion 3.04 $47.82 million $0.98 35.78 Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of PPD shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PPD beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The company also provides laboratory services comprising bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company that discovers, develops, and plans to commercialize therapeutics to inhibit the progression of cancerous and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It focuses on developing its lead product, SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented oral formulation for prostate and lung cancer. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

