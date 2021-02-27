Comparing Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII)

Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.8% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Cytosorbents’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cytosorbents $24.95 million 16.30 -$19.27 million ($0.60) -15.70

Hypertension Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytosorbents.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hypertension Diagnostics and Cytosorbents, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cytosorbents 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cytosorbents has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.77%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Cytosorbents -30.45% -34.37% -19.74%

Volatility & Risk

Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -2.39, indicating that its share price is 339% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. The company also develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, a development-stage extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

