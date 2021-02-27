Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post $53.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.90 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $47.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $211.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.20 million to $215.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $209.10 million, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $211.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

CTBI stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $727.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

