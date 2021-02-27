Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34.

Shares of CMC opened at $25.15 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

