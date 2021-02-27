Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.36. Approximately 6,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 6,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 24,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter.

