Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of COLB stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.