Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Columbia Banking System posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLB. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 25,507 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,603. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

