Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%.

Shares of CLNY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,361,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,796. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLNY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

