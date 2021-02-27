CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Trading Down 30.1%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s stock price fell 30.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.23. 635,258 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 170,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.
CLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.11.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLGN)
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.