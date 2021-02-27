CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Trading Down 30.1%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s stock price fell 30.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.23. 635,258 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 170,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

CLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.11.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.85). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

