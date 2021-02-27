Colliers Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Five9 in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Five9’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIVN. Truist lifted their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $185.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.88 and its 200-day moving average is $151.05. Five9 has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $2,211,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

