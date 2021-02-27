Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Price Down 9.4% Following Weak Earnings

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) traded down 9.4% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.59. 901,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 773,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $148,680.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 122,279 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.79 million, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

