Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Price Down 9.4% Following Weak Earnings

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) traded down 9.4% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.59. 901,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 773,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.
The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 122,279 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.79 million, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.
