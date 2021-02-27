Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Collegium Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.59. 893,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,280. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $815.79 million, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $148,680.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock valued at $646,670. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.