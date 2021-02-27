Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Sells $85,118.50 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of Colfax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37.

CFX opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -887.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFX. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Colfax by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,909,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

