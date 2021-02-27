Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.12. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 4,110 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $23.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

