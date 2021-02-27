CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Trading Down 7.1%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s stock price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 537,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 845,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWBR shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CohBar in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CohBar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $88.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CohBar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,631 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

