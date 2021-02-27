CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Trading 7% Higher

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s share price rose 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 653,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 854,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CohBar in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in CohBar by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CohBar by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 60,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CohBar by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 64,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

