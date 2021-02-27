Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,825. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 384.21%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $222,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,190 shares of company stock valued at $531,393. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.