Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLVS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Shares of CLVS opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). On average, equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after buying an additional 407,999 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,351,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 107,919 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.