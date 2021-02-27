Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 1,226.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,226.40 ($16.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) alerts:

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,555 ($20.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,481.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,264.85. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,628 ($21.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 21.45.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.