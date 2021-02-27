Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a market cap of $580.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLW. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Earnings History for Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

