Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a market cap of $580.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLW. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

