Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) SVP Barclay Corbus Sells 4,651 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CLNE stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

