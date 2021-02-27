Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLAR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Clarus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarus alerts:

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $539.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLAR. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $109,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.