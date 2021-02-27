ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,533 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Alphabet by 16.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded up $14.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,045.54. The company had a trading volume of 60,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,809. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,943.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,715.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

