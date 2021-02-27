ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 13,036 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,036 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $132.98. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.27.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

