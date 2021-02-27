ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,118,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after buying an additional 1,878,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,892,000 after buying an additional 1,541,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,516,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,245,000 after buying an additional 827,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,911,000 after buying an additional 822,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,968,025 shares of company stock worth $440,806,421. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

