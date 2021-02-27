ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after buying an additional 57,334 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,031. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,870 shares of company stock worth $9,088,859 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DECK stock opened at $326.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $340.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.63.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.